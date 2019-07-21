Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption The cyclist was found by members of the public

An elderly cyclist has been found seriously injured on a country road in Aberdeenshire.

Members of the public discovered the 82-year-old with "potentially life-threatening injuries" on the B9170 near Turriff at about 15:00 on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital where he was said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Police are urging anyone with information or who saw the cyclist prior to the incident to get in touch.

He was wearing a red helmet, yellow jacket and blue tracksuit bottoms with reflective strips. His bike was blue with black panniers attached to the front and rear.

Road Policing PC Tim Addy said "First of all, I would like to take this opportunity to thank those members of the public who assisted the male prior to the arrival of emergency services.

"As part of our enquiries into this incident, we would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident and have not yet been in contact with police."