Two boys have been charged following an assault on another youngster in Aberdeenshire which was shown on social media.

Police Scotland said the 13-year-olds were arrested and charged in connection with the incident in Peterhead.

They will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

Sgt Alex Carle said: "Incidents of this nature are distressing to watch and we have been in regular contact with the youngster involved and his family."