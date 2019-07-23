A firm has lost an appeal after Aberdeen City Council won a court ruling throwing out an £8m claim against it over a solar energy scheme.

The local authority had previously successfully argued that the action brought against it by Our Generation Ltd - about a termination notice - should be dismissed.

The company then launched an appeal at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Three judges have now upheld the original decision.

The company, which operates roof-mounted solar panels systems, entered an agreement governing installation on council-owned buildings.

It later issued termination notices to pull out of the long-term agreements.

The company then raised a legal action seeking a ruling that it had validly terminated the agreements, and that the council was liable to pay the cost of removing equipment, and payment of more than £8m.

Dismissing the original action at the Court of Session, Lady Wolffe had ruled that the termination notice was invalid.

The Lord President, Lord Carloway, sitting with Lord Menzies and Lord Drummond Young, upheld Lady Wolffe's decision.