Five new doctors have been recruited to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin in an effort to tackle staffing shortages.

Maternity services at the district hospital were downgraded in July last year, with some women being sent to have their babies elsewhere.

Four new GP trainees and a foundation year doctor will join the clinical staff next month.

The aim is to have women and children's services fully up and running by spring next year.

Dr Gray's clinical lead Dr Jamie Hogg said: "The new medical training programme is an important step towards putting the hospital on the right footing for the future.

"All in all, we are pleased to be making this kind of progress but there is still more to do before we can step up the service safely."

An action plan aimed at reinstating maternity services at Dr Gray's was approved in May.