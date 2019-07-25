Six youths rescued from River Dee after levels rise at Potarch
- 25 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Six youths have been rescued from the River Dee in Aberdeenshire after getting into difficulty.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service teams from Aberdeen and Dundee were called out to Potarch Bridge just after 20:30 after water levels rose, leaving the youths unable to get back to shore.
The teams used an inflatable rescue sled to bring them to safety by about 22:15.
A rescue helicopter was also called out, but was later stood down.
No-one was injured.