Six youths have been rescued from the River Dee in Aberdeenshire after getting into difficulty.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service teams from Aberdeen and Dundee were called out to Potarch Bridge just after 20:30 after water levels rose, leaving the youths unable to get back to shore.

The teams used an inflatable rescue sled to bring them to safety by about 22:15.

A rescue helicopter was also called out, but was later stood down.

No-one was injured.