A footbridge to a Moray beach has been closed after structural engineers ruled it was unsafe.

Moray Council said an inspection of the crossing to East Beach in Lossiemouth was carried out following concerns raised by members of the public.

The council said the sheer number of people crossing the footbridge had led to its condition deteriorating.

A survey commissioned by Lossiemouth Community Trust in 2017 had warned work would be needed to be carried out.

Moray Council said in a statement: "The nice weather this week has understandably led to more people visiting the East Beach.

"Unfortunately, the sheer volume of people crossing the bridge has led to deterioration significant enough to warrant closure of the bridge in the interests of public safety.

"While the bridge is not the property of Moray Council we have a responsibility to keep the public safe around such structures."

The council said East Beach was still accessible via Kingston.