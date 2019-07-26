A man who drove a stolen car at police officers in Aberdeen after a series of break-ins has been jailed.

Martin Youngson drove through streets in the Aberdeen area before the incident at Glenhome Gardens in February last year.

The officers were forced to take evasive action as he mounted a pavement and accelerated towards them.

Youngson, 30, was jailed for three years and one month at the High Court in Glasgow.

He had earlier been involved in the theft of a Mitsubishi Shogun and tools from a property in nearby Peterhead, before the vehicle was used to ram doors at another firm.

He had previously admitted dangerous driving and housebreaking.

Co-accused Jordan Buchan, 19, admitted taking part in the Peterhead break-ins.

He had sentence deferred to allow him to be of good behaviour until February next year.