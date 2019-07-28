NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man seriously injured after coming off motorbike in Elgin

  • 28 July 2019
Crash scene Image copyright Jasper Image

A motorbike rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after coming off his bike in Elgin.

Emergency services were called to Thornhill Road at about 08:25.

The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

No other vehicles were involved.

