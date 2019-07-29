Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A96 between Huntly and Cairnie

A bus driver was injured after a coach came off the road and crashed in Aberdeenshire.

The accident happened on the A96 between Huntly and Cairnie at about 19.30.

No passengers were on board the bus at the time. The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown.

Police Scotland said A96 was closed in both directions until further notice to allow for investigations and the recovery of the bus.