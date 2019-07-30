Woman's death in Shetland treated as suspicious
- 30 July 2019
The death of a woman whose body was found in Shetland in the early hours is being treated as suspicious.
Police were called to the Ladies Drive area of Lerwick at 02:05 and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Specialist officers from the major investigations team are also in the area as inquiries continue.
A police spokesman said officers had been speaking to a number of witnesses and there would be a large police presence over the coming days.