House destroyed in Shetland village explosion

  • 30 July 2019
Brae village, Shetland Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The explosion happened in the village of Brae

A house has been destroyed by a suspected gas explosion in Shetland.

Two people are understood to have been treated by emergency services but it was not immediately known if anyone was seriously hurt.

The blast happened just after 14:00 in the village of Brae on Mainland.

