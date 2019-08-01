Two in court charged with Lerwick woman's murder
1 August 2019
Two people have appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a woman in Shetland.
Tracey Walker, 40, was found outside a house in the Ladies Drive area of Lerwick at 02:05 on Tuesday.
Ross Ian MacDougall, 31, and 27-year-old Dawn Smith, both from Lerwick, made no plea at the town's Sheriff Court.
Mr MacDougall was also charged with assault with intent to rob. Both were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.