A 78-year-old man is in a serious condition at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a crash involving his motorbike and an SUV.

The collision took place on the B9170 Oldmeldrum to Methlick road near the Craigdam junction, Aberdeenshire, at about 12:10 on Saturday.

The road remained closed for over eight hours while Police carried out their investigations.

The 61-year-old driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe SUV was not injured.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.