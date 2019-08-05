NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man and woman arrested after police car crash in Aberdeen

  • 5 August 2019

Two people have been arrested after their car crashed into a police car and another vehicle.

The incident happened on Inverurie Road in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen at about 10:30 on Sunday.

Police said a 35-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested in connection with road traffic offences and thefts.

A spokesman said inquiries were ongoing.

