Man and woman arrested after police car crash in Aberdeen
- 5 August 2019
Two people have been arrested after their car crashed into a police car and another vehicle.
The incident happened on Inverurie Road in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen at about 10:30 on Sunday.
Police said a 35-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested in connection with road traffic offences and thefts.
A spokesman said inquiries were ongoing.