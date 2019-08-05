Three airlifted to hospital after Balmedie beach rescue
Three people have been airlifted to hospital after fears were raised that an adult and a child had drifted out to sea on a surfboard.
The alarm was raised by people on the beach at Balmedie in Aberdeenshire at about 15:20.
Two lifeboats, a coastguard team and a Bond offshore helicopter were sent to the scene.
The adult and child, and a third person who entered the water to help them, all made it back ashore.
All three were flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Their conditions are not known.