Image copyright Google Image caption Demi Hill was last seen in the Roberston Drive area of Elgin

Police are appealing for help to trace a nine-year-old girl missing in Moray.

Demi Hill was last seen in the Robertson Drive area of Elgin at about 12:30.

She has brown hair which falls just below the shoulder, is of slim build and wears pink and purple glasses. She was wearing black jeans, grey Nike trainers and a bright tie-dye top.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact Police Scotland.

Officers said they were trying to obtain a photograph of the child.