Appeal after driver seriously hurt in Stonehaven crash
- 6 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver is being treated in hospital for serious injuries following a crash in Aberdeenshire.
The 48-year-old man was behind the wheel of a silver Mercedes C Class car when the crash happened on the A90 AWPR at Stonehaven at 14:15.
Police have appealed for information from witnesses to the crash at Netherley roundabout.
They also want to speak to people who stopped at the scene and have not passed on their details to the police.