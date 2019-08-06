A driver is being treated in hospital for serious injuries following a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The 48-year-old man was behind the wheel of a silver Mercedes C Class car when the crash happened on the A90 AWPR at Stonehaven at 14:15.

Police have appealed for information from witnesses to the crash at Netherley roundabout.

They also want to speak to people who stopped at the scene and have not passed on their details to the police.