A man who was found guilty of animal welfare offences after a raid at what was believed to be Scotland's biggest puppy farm has been jailed.

Frank James, 54, from Banff, was sentenced to nine months in prison.

His co-accused Michelle Wood, 30, from Macduff, was ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

They had been found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering by failing to provide adequate care and treatment to animals a farm in Aberdeenshire.

More than 100 dogs, puppies, rabbits and ferrets were seized when Scottish SPCA officers and police raided the farm, near Fyvie, in November 2017.

Passing sentence at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill described James as "a danger to animals".

She said he had placed money before the interests of the animals.

He was also disqualified from keeping dogs, rabbits and ferrets for life, while his co-accused Wood received a 10-year ban.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: "We welcome the court's judgement that his (James) offences merit a jail sentence.

"Across two raids at the same address, we've seized over 150 dogs.

"His disregard for the welfare of animals under his care shows he is devoid of any empathy towards them and, when he is released from jail, we hope he is never in a position to own or sell animals again."