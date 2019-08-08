Man charged after child found alone in Aberdeen street
- 8 August 2019
A 32-year-old man has been charged after a young child was found wandering alone in Aberdeen.
The child was spotted in the city's Mugiemoss Road at about 07:55.
Police have said the child was unharmed as a result of the incident.
The man is to be reported to the procurator fiscal.