NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Emergency services at scene of serious crash on A98

  • 9 August 2019

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Moray.

The accident happened on the A98 between Fochabers and Buckie at about 16:30.

The road has been closed at the Fochabers roundabout and Bridge of Tynet.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

