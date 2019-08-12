Teenager sentenced for Aberdeen hillside grass fires
- 12 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager who started hillside grass fires in Aberdeen has been sentenced to nine months' detention.
Ryan Smith, 19, admitted wilful fireraising after the blazes at The Gramps in September last year.
He was arrested after police launched an investigation into the series of fires.
Smith was sentenced when he appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court.