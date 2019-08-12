Image caption Union Terrace Gardens is in the heart of Aberdeen

Work on the £25m project to transform Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen will start next month, it has been announced.

Plans to completely redesign the Victorian sunken gardens were approved in March last year.

Work was expected to begin in July.

As a ceremonial turf-cutting was held, it was announced that construction would start on 9 September. It is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.

The council said the first phase of construction would include the addition of a permanent safety structure on Union Bridge.

The project includes new buildings, walkways, an amphitheatre and a cafe - as well as the restoration of the Union Terrace arches and Victorian toilets.

Contractors Balfour Beatty will take on the site from 9 September, with six weeks of set-up work and surveys.

The work and completion date are said to be "weather dependent".