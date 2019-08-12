Image caption The incident happened in Aberdeen's Donside Court in December last year

A man accused of murder in Aberdeen was previously beaten up by the man he is alleged to have killed, a court has heard.

Bohdan Cieslar, 59, denies murdering Aleksander Smerdel, 44, in December last year at Donside Court by repeatedly striking him with a knife.

Mr Cieslar has claimed he acted in self-defence.

Witness Allan Smith told the High Court in Edinburgh he believed Mr Smerdel used to bully the accused.

Mr Smith told the court that Mr Smerdel was an alcoholic who "had his demons".

The trial, before Lord Pentland, continues.