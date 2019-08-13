Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ruaridh Sandison disappeared in the early hours of Saturday

Members of the public have been thanked for their help so far amid a major ongoing search for a "popular" missing Aberdeenshire man.

Ruaridh Sandison, 24, from Peterhead, was last seen in the Gadle Braes area of the town at about 05:10 on Saturday.

His disappearance is said to be out of character.

Fresh searches involving drones have been taking place in the area on Tuesday, alongside coastline and water searches.

Insp Gareth Hannan said: "I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who are helping - it is evident that Ruaridh is a very popular young man and that many people care about him."

He is 6ft tall, of slim build, and has ginger hair.

When last seen he was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers.