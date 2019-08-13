'Serious' crash involving motorbike and car on A97 in Aberdeenshire
- 13 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The emergency services have been called to a "serious" accident involving a motorcycle and car in Aberdeenshire.
The collision happened on the A97 between Mossat and Kildrummy at about 12:30.
Police Scotland said the road had been closed from from the junction with the A944 at Mossat as a result. Two ambulances were sent to the scene.
Diversions have been put in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.