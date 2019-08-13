The emergency services have been called to a "serious" accident involving a motorcycle and car in Aberdeenshire.

The collision happened on the A97 between Mossat and Kildrummy at about 12:30.

Police Scotland said the road had been closed from from the junction with the A944 at Mossat as a result. Two ambulances were sent to the scene.

Diversions have been put in place and motorists have been asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.