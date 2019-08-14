Image copyright Sydney Thomson

One person was taken to hospital after a fast food van caught fire in Orkney.

Two fire engines were called to fight the blaze in Kirkwall's Great Western Road coach park at about 09:30.

A picture posted on social media showed the van engulfed in flames with thick black smoke rising above it.

The fire service left the scene at about 10:40. Police Scotland closed off the nearby area but it has since reopened.