Man's death in Huntly being investigated by police

  • 16 August 2019
Forensic officers at the scene Image copyright Jasper Image

Police are investigating the death of a man in Aberdeenshire.

Officers were called to an area at the back of a Tesco store in Huntly at about 17:30 on Thursday after concerns were raised about a man.

He died at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the death is under way, and the area remains cordoned off.

