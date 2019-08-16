Man's death in Huntly being investigated by police
- 16 August 2019
Police are investigating the death of a man in Aberdeenshire.
Officers were called to an area at the back of a Tesco store in Huntly at about 17:30 on Thursday after concerns were raised about a man.
He died at the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the death is under way, and the area remains cordoned off.