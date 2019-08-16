Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police issued a CCTV image of the man they want to trace

Police investigating assaults on bus journeys in Aberdeen dating back to 2017 have released an image of a man they want to speak to.

A number of assaults happened between January 2017 and November 2018.

There was also an incident at a bus stop on Market Street.

The man Police Scotland wish to trace is described as being about 5ft 7in tall, with a tanned complexion and brown hair. He speaks with a foreign accent.

PC Brendan Clarke said: "I am keen to trace the man as he may have information that could assist with our investigation and I would urge anyone who recognises him to contact us."