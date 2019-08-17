Image caption Organisers said 12,000 took part but Police Scotland estimated the number was between 4,000 and 5,000

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Aberdeen in a pro-independence march.

The All Under One Banner (AUOB) event went ahead on Saturday after a wrangle about the costs involved in policing the event.

On Wednesday, Aberdeen City Council said it would allow the march and rally to go ahead with conditions.

Organisers claimed 12,000 people took part, however, Police Scotland estimated 4,000 to 5,000 participants.

'Phenomenal result'

The march was billed by AUOB as "the biggest demonstration the north east has ever seen" and followed similar events in other Scottish towns in recent months including Glasgow, Edinburgh and Ayr.

Supporters travelled from across Scotland and gathered in Albyn Place before the march set off along Alford Place, going through Union Street and Castle Street before ending in Castlegate.

Image caption The march followed similar events in other Scottish towns

Earlier this month, a poll published by Lord Ashcroft suggested a majority of people in Scotland were now in favour of independence.

A total of 1,019 people in the country were asked how they would vote if an independence referendum was held in the future.

When those who said they did not know, or said they would not vote, were removed, support for independence was at 52% and 48% were against.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the poll as "phenomenal" for the independence movement.