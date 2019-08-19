Image caption Angus Milligan assaulted girlfriend Emily Drouet and the law student later killed herself

Relatives of a student who killed herself after being assaulted by her boyfriend are suing him.

University of Aberdeen student Emily Drouet, 18, took her life in 2016, days after Angus Milligan admitted choking and slapping her.

Mr Milligan was convicted of assault and threatening behaviour, and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

He has been asked for comment and, according to The Sun newspaper, he intends to defend the action.

Emily's family said on Twitter: "Our family are unable to comment on civil action at this time. We can however confirm we are doing this to obtain justice for our adored daughter, Emily."

Mr Milligan, from Edinburgh, admitted choking and slapping Glasgow student Emily at a halls of residence in Aberdeen.

He also admitted sending her offensive messages, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and using abusive and offensive language towards her.

She was found dead several days later in March 2016.

Law student Emily's mother Fiona Drouet has been backing initiatives targeting gender violence on campus.

She has campaigned for students to have better access to support for psychological, sexual and physical abuse.