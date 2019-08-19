A 63-year-old man was left seriously injured after a quad bike accident in the Orkney island of Hoy.

The collision was reported shortly after 01:00 on Sunday after the man was found injured on the B9047, just past the junction for Brims heading away from Longhope.

He was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall before being transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland said no other vehicles were involved.

It was described as being a black Suzuki Quadking 750cc.

Sgt David Miller said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances of this collision and anyone who may be able to help is asked to come forward.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have seen the quad bike being ridden from the direction of Longhope, either late on Saturday or in the early hours of Sunday, to make contact."