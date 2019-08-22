Image caption The war memorial in Lerwick had graffiti sprayed on it

Police in Shetland have launched an investigation after graffiti was sprayed on the war memorial in Lerwick.

The letters "SNP" were written on a concrete block at the side of the memorial, which sits opposite the town hall, overnight into Thursday.

The SNP expressed "outrage" at the attack on a memorial "honouring those who died protecting all our freedoms".

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Police Scotland.

Ch Insp Lindsay Tulloch said: "Vandalism is never acceptable in any circumstances and damaging a war memorial is a particularly disrespectful act.

"This has caused considerable upset in the local community and I have spoken with the local authority and asked that the memorial is cleaned as promptly as possible."

The vandalism is being removed.