NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by vehicle in Aberdeenshire

  • 22 August 2019

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the A920 in Aberdeenshire.

The crash involving a blue Toyota Hilux SUV happened on the Huntly to Dufftown road at about 17:30.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The road, near the junction for Haugh of Glass, is currently closed and drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

