Aberdeen's Beach Ballroom should be kept under council control, officials have said - but could need a £2m roof.

The iconic art deco venue - which has hosted acts including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones - celebrated its 90th birthday this year.

Its future was cast into doubt when the council's budget included the possibility of putting its operation out to tender.

Officials are now recommending the council keeps control of it.

It follows consultation with staff and unions, and a market appraisal.

Officials are recommending carrying out an improvement plan to increase its financial sustainability.

The report to be heard by councillors on 29 August warns that whoever controls the ballroom in future, survey work has shown the roof is likely to need replacing.