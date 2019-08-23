A full school bus route service is to be restored by Aberdeen City Council after parents raised safety concerns.

The Mannofield to Hazlehead Academy number 52 service is being covered by one bus instead of two, leaving many pupils having to stand or find alternative ways to get to class.

It was described by parents on social media as "carnage".

The council said that two buses would be on the route from Monday, and passenger numbers would be reviewed.

The issue - along with a fare increase - was highlighted on social media on Wednesday and Thursday following the start of the new school term.

Some parents also said the issue could get worse in winter when children walking or cycling to school instead also opted for the bus.