A man has been arrested following an armed police operation in Moray.

Footage was shared on social media showing armed officers at Silver Sands Caravan Park in Lossiemouth.

Police Scotland said a 33-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday.

Police also said two women aged 24 and 25 and another man aged 27 were charged in relation to the operation and were expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Police said they would be maintaining a presence in the area.

BBC Scotland understands it is connected to an operation which saw armed officers attend an address in Elgin on Tuesday.