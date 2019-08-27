Image caption The march was held in Aberdeen city centre

A man has been charged in relation to an alleged breach of conditions of a procession following a pro-independence march in Aberdeen.

The All Under One Banner (AUOB) event was held on Saturday 17 August.

Aberdeen City Council had earlier said it would allow the march and rally to go ahead with conditions.

Police Scotland said a 44-year-old man had been charged and a report had been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Organisers said 12,000 people took part. Police estimated 4,000 to 5,000 participants.