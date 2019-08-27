A call has been made for First Bus to extend the deadline on a consultation over proposals to cut services in Aberdeen.

The operator has proposed alterations to 11 services, including the removal of two routes.

Members of the public are being given until Friday to give their views on the proposals.

Aberdeen Donside independent MSP Mark McDonald has written to the company asking them to extend the consultation.

First Bus said it had already had more than 1,000 responses to its consultation.

Andrew Jarvis, managing director of First Bus in Scotland, said: "Given the levels of response already, I believe the consultation period has been more than sufficient, but of course we are always happy for customers to write to us to air their views.

"We will take time following the close of the online survey to consider all correspondence before making a final judgement and registering the changes with the Traffic Commissioner's Office."

A draft motion has been lodged with Aberdeen City Council to debate the changes next week.