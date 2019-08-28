Two men have been jailed for robbing bookmakers in Aberdeen.

Kevin Bruce, 37, was jailed for five years and 10 months after admitting threatening staff at a Coral outlet in Foresterhill Road in October last year.

Anthony Jackson, 39, admitted raiding William Hill in Summerhill Court. He was jailed for five years and five months.

Lord Armstrong told the High Court in Edinburgh: "The perpetrators of such crimes must expect lengthy sentences."

Bruce swore at the judge and shouted: "That's a death sentence you've given me. An absolute death sentence."

Detectives arrested him after discovering he posted a message on social media which stated: "I've done something stupid and you will probably see it on the news."