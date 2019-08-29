Image copyright David Johnston/Fubar Image caption This photo of Rosie was taken seven weeks before her death

An investigation has been launched after a Jack Russell was mauled to death by another dog in Aberdeen.

David Johnston was walking 12-year-old Rosie on Tuesday evening in the Marchburn Drive area when what he described as a bull terrier-type dog "pounced" on his dog.

Mr Johnston, 38, said his pet was being shaken "like a rag doll".

He said Rosie was eventually freed, but died. Police are investigating and appealed for witnesses.

Mr Johnston - who had Rosie since she was eight weeks old - told the BBC Scotland news website: "I was taking her for her daily walk when it happened. A couple of guys were standing with a dog.

"All of a sudden the dog did one pounce from a lying position and another onto her. It lifted her clean off the ground and started shaking her like a rag doll.

"We tried in vain, the man was kicking his dog to get it to release its grip. Eventually he managed to get its jaws to unlock.

"I got hold of Rosie and cradled her. The dog was still trying to attack. I took her back to the house but she was lifeless. We went to the vet but she was dead."

'Traumatic incident'

He explained: "We are hoping we can get this dog off the streets. It could have done it before, and could do it again.

"Rosie was a very, very happy dog. It should not have happened. She did not deserve that."

Police Scotland said officers were appealing for witnesses after the dark brown and black dog attacked the white and brown Jack Russell in Northfield at about 20:30 on Tuesday.

PC Brenda Adam said: "In particular I would appeal for any details of two men seen in the area around the time, one wearing a dark coloured T-shirt and bottoms whilst the other was on a bicycle.

"This was a traumatic incident for those involved and I urge anyone with information - no matter how insignificant you think it is - to get in touch."