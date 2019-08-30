Image copyright Orkney Distillery

A distillery in Orkney could make gin with the help of hydrogen power.

The Orkney Distillery 'HySpirits' project to explore the possibility of converting from using liquid petroleum gas has been awarded almost £150,000 of UK government funding.

The aim is to make providing heat during distillation more environmentally friendly.

The project is in conjunction with Napier University will the European Marine Energy Centre (Emec).

It is being described as a world first.

'Incredibly exciting'

Orkney Distilling Ltd was formed in 2016, with the development of a variety of gin called Kirkjuvagr.

Director Stephen Kemp said: "As we look to the future development of the Orkney Distillery it is essential that we innovate in order to drive a low carbon, energy efficient spirit production process.

"This collaboration with Emec and Edinburgh Napier University is incredibly exciting."

Climate Change Minister Lord Duncan said: "Using the power of hydrogen could help cut emissions, create jobs and make industrial processes cleaner and greener."