Boy badly injured after being hit by car in Portknockie
- 30 August 2019
Police have appealed for witnesses after a 12-year-old boy was badly hurt after being hit by a car in Moray.
The boy was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helicopter for treatment after the incident on one of the piers of the harbour at Portknockie.
He was said to have suffered "serious injury".
Police Scotland said the incident happened on Monday evening and involved a maroon-coloured car.