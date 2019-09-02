Former police inspector Keith Farquharson faces wife murder charge in Aberdeen
A former police inspector has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife in Aberdeen.
Alice Farquharson, 56, was found at a house in the city's Angusfield Avenue last week.
Keith Farquharson, 60, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Mrs Farquharson was a pupil support assistant at Hazlehead Primary School.