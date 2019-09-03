Image copyright Aberdeen City Council Image caption Sandy Stuart, left, died and Brett Hunt resigned

Candidates from seven political parties and an independent will stand in a by-election to win seats on Aberdeen City Council.

Two people will be elected to serve the Bridge of Don ward when voters go to the polls on 3 October.

It comes after the death of the SNP's Sandy Stuart in July.

This was followed by the resignation of Conservative Bridge of Don councillor Brett Hunt.