Eight candidates standing in Aberdeen by-election
- 3 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Candidates from seven political parties and an independent will stand in a by-election to win seats on Aberdeen City Council.
Two people will be elected to serve the Bridge of Don ward when voters go to the polls on 3 October.
It comes after the death of the SNP's Sandy Stuart in July.
This was followed by the resignation of Conservative Bridge of Don councillor Brett Hunt.