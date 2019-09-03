Image copyright Getty Images

More needs to be done to protect the "emotional health and wellbeing" of children and young people in care in Aberdeen, a report has said.

The Care Inspectorate said agencies such as the council, police and NHS were having a positive impact.

However an action plan has been requested that sets out how improvements will be made.

Inspectors said children were not having their health needs assessed quickly enough.

There was also concern that not enough was being done to show improvement in the outcomes of those being cared for at home, and those leaving care.

Inspectors noted that staff were having a "positive impact on the quality and stability of care and support experienced by children and young people and their families by emphasising and building on strengths in families".

Peter Macleod, chief executive of the Care Inspectorate, said: "The Care Inspectorate and our scrutiny partners are confident that Aberdeen community planning partnership can continue to improve."