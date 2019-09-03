Image caption Sir Alex won the European Cup Winners' Cup with Aberdeen

Aberdeen FC's new community sports hub and training facilities will be officially opened by Sir Alex Ferguson.

The first stage of the two-phase project - which features the new stadium at Kingsford - is being named Cormack Park, in recognition of vice chairman Dave Cormack.

The club said former manager Sir Alex would be guest of honour on 31 October.

He said of the new facilities: "I would love to have had this at my disposal during my time with Aberdeen."

Sir Alex famously won the European Cup Winners' Cup with Aberdeen in 1983. He went on to successfully manage Manchester United.