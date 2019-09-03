Image caption Signage now tells members of the public not to use the bridge

The repair or replacement of a closed Moray beach bridge is to be funded by the Scottish government.

The footbridge to Lossiemouth's East Beach was closed in July when structural engineers ruled it unsafe.

Some people wanting to reach the beach waded across a river to avoid a detour. but later had to be helped by Coastguards.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop has written to Moray MSP Richard Lochhead committing to the funding.

In a letter, she said: "The Scottish government recognises the importance of the footbridge to the people of the town.

"We also recognise that the beach is a major draw for tourists and that this, in turn, supports significant employment as a result of visitors attracted to the town by the beach."

As a result of the closure, Moray Council had said East Beach was still accessible via Lossiemouth forest car park - known as Arthur's Bridge - three miles away, and Kingston, seven miles away.