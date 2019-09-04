Image copyright University of Aberdeen Image caption Prof Sir Ian Diamond announced his plan to retire back in 2017

The University of Aberdeen could be told to repay part of its grant from the Scottish Funding Council if it is ruled a six-figure payoff to its former principal broke rules.

Prof Sir Ian Diamond announced his plans to retire in 2017.

It is understood his 12-month notice period only began in July last year when he had actually left his post.

The SFC has now outlined the remit of its investigation. The report is expected in December.

In June, the SFC said it was reviewing the payment - believed to be in the region of £280,000.

It said universities receive public funds and must comply with value for money requirements, and the review was with the "full cooperation" of the university.

The terms of that review and possible sanctions include asking the university to pay back part of its grant.

It is understood that would be in proportion to the sum paid to Prof Diamond.

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) is also reviewing the case.