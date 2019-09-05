Image copyright Aberdeen Inspired

Aberdeen's Christmas Village is to return from 21 November, it has been announced.

The event was first held in 2015 in Union Terrace, but moved to Broad Street in 2017, and attracts hundreds of thousands of people.

Aberdeen City Council said this year's event will run until 31 December.

As well as funfair rides there will be a larger market in the quadrangle at Marischal College, with 24 stalls available.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired which runs the event with the council, said: "We have decided to increase the number of stalls from 15 to provide a platform for even more local traders."