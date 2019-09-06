A man who raped and sexually assaulted vulnerable women in the north east of Scotland has been jailed for seven years.

Daniel Knight, 25, first struck in 2015 when he raped an 18-year-old at a house in an Aberdeenshire village.

He then raped a 21-year-old woman in 2017 in the same village, before targeting a 39-year-old woman at a house in Forres last year.

He was found guilty of two rapes and assault with intent to rape.

Advocate depute Kath Harper told jurors that they had heard evidence showing that Knight was "a controlling bully".

Defence counsel David Moggach said Knight still adhered to the position he took at trial when he denied the offences, but was prepared to take part in offence-related work in jail.

He was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Knight was also placed on the sex offenders' register for an indefinite period.